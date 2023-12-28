IND V SA: Injured Bavuma Ruled Out; Elgar To Captain SA In Cape Town Test

(MENAFN- IANS) Centurian, Dec 29 (IANS) Captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Test against India due to a left hamstring strain, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed after the conclusion of the first Test on Thursday.

In Bavuma's absence, Dean Elgar will captain the side in the final match of his international career, having announced his decision to retire before the series.

Meanwhile, Zubayr Hamza has been added to the squad as Bavuma's replacement.

Bavuma sustained the injury while fielding on day one of the first Test at SuperSport Park on Tuesday and scans revealed a hamstring strain which kept him out of South Africa's first innings.

He will undergo further medical assessments prior to the start of the SA20 to determine his availability for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

After Bavuma went off the field during the first Test, Elgar assumed the role of the captain in South Africa's win by an innings and 32 runs at Centurion.

Elgar is no stranger to captaincy, having led the Proteas in the past, including the last time India visited South Africa for a Test series. After going 1-0 down in 2022-23, the opener led by example to complete a comeback 2-1 victory.

