Shura Council Participates In Arab Parliament Session On Supporting Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Shura Council participated in the Arab Parliament's special session on supporting Palestine and Gaza, which was held today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The Shura Council was represented at the meeting by HE Sheikha bint Youssef Al Jufairi, HE Issa bin Ahmed Al Nasr, HE Salem bin Rashid Al Muraikhi, and HE Hamad bin Abdullah Al Mulla, members of the Shura Council and the Arab Parliament.

The session, which discussed developments in the Israeli war on Gaza and the dangerous escalation in the West Bank, came as a continuation of the ongoing movements led by the Arab Parliament to support the defenseless Palestinian people and stop the genocidal war carried out by the Israeli occupation forces.

In their interventions during the session, the members of the Shura Council stressed the firm position of the State of Qatar in supporting the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost of which is the establishment of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They denounced the genocide and barbaric cleansing crimes committed by the occupation forces against more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which have so far left about 21,000 martyrs and more than 55,000 wounded, most of whom are women and children. They called on the international community to intervene to stop this barbaric aggression against the Palestinian people defenseless.

They appealed to the Arab and Islamic peoples and governments to the need to unify ranks and make joint efforts to support the brothers in Gaza, the West Bank and the rest of the occupied territories. They also called on the Arab and Islamic media to make all efforts to reveal the facts and the extent of the crimes caused by this aggression.

They also pointed out that the crimes and massacres of the occupation are nothing new, but rather began in 1937, and amounted to more than 100 massacres, in light of the international communitys neglect of the Palestine issue and the halting of peace efforts, which contributed to this disastrous situation.