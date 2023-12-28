Police Team Set Up To Trace, Produce Jaya Prada In UP Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Rampur (UP), Dec 29 (IANS) The Rampur Police have set up a team headed by an inspector to execute a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued against BJP leader and actor Jaya Prada in connection with two cases relating to violations of the model code of conduct, police said.

Rampur superintendent of police Rajesh Dwivedi said the police had been unable to trace the actor-politician, who had been skipping court proceedings related to two criminal cases against her.

Dwivedi said a special team led by an inspector has been formed in compliance with the court order to ensure Jaya Prada turns up before the judge by January 10.

But the team has not been able to find her, he said.

The judge issued a Non-Bailable Warrant against her after she did not show up for her trial despite being given multiple opportunities.

Jaya Prada faces two cases relating to violation of the code of conduct during the 2019 elections when she contested and lost the Rampur seat on a BJP ticket.

One case was registered against her in the constituency's Swar area in which she was accused of inaugurating a road in Noorpur village on April 19, 2019 in violation of the code.

The second case was registered by Kemri police station in connection with accusations that she made objectionable remarks at a public meeting in Pipliya Mishra village.

In both cases, the investigation was complete and charge sheets have been filed against her in the MP-MLA Special Court.

