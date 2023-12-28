Sri Lanka's External Debt In 2022 Was US$ 58.7 Billion: World Bank

(MENAFN- NewsIn) By K

Colombo, December 28 (Counterpoint): The International Debt Report 2023 of the World Bank put Sri Lanka's external debt in 2022 at US$ 58.7 billion. Bondholders and private creditors accounted for 72% of the external debt.

The break-up is as follows: Bondholders (32%); Other Commercial Creditors (8%); Private Creditors (40%); Multilateral Creditors (29%); Bilateral Creditors (31%); World Bank and International Development Agency (8%); Asian Development Bank (15%); China (16%); Japan (7%); India (5%); Other Bilateral Creditors (3%).

History of External Debt Stocks

I Total External Debt Stocks :

2010- US$ 21.6 billion

2018-US$ 52.9 billion

2019-US$ 56.1 billion

2020-US$ 56.8 billion

2021-US$ 58.7 billion

2022-US$ 58.7 billion.

II Long-Term External Debt Stocks :



2010-US$ 17.3 billion

2018-US$ 43.1 billion

2019-US$ 45.8 billion

2020-US$ 46.5 billion

2021-US$ 47.5 billion

2022-US$ 47.7 billion.

III Short-Term External Debt Stocks :

2010-US$ 2.4 billion

2018-US$ 8.1 billion

2019-US$ 8.4 billion

2020-US$ 8.3 billion

2022-US$ 8.5 billion

IV Principal Repayment Long Term:

2010-US$ 727 million

2018-US$ 5.5 billion

2019-US$ 4.4 billion

2020-US$ 3.3 billion

2021-US$ 3.0 billion

2022-US$ 2.0 billion

V Interest Payments Long Term:



2010-US$ 616 million

2018-US$ 1.5 billion

2019-US$ 1.5 billion

2020-US$ 1.5 billion

2021-US$ 1.5 billion

2022-US$ 780 million.

VI Use of IMF Credit and SDR Allocations :



2010-US% 1.9 billion;

2018-US$ 1.5 billion

2019-US$ 1.8 billion

2020-1.9 billion

2021-US$ 2.5 billion

2022-US$ 2.3 billion

Glossary

External Debt Stocks comprise public and publicly guaranteed long-term external debt, private nonguaranteed long-term external debt, use of International Monetary Fund credit and special drawing rights allocation, and short-term external debt .

Long-Term External Debt is debt that has an original or extended maturity of more than one year and that is owed to non-residents by residents of an economy and is repayable in currency, goods, or services.

Short-Term External Debt has an original maturity of one year or less. Available data permit no distinctions among public, publicly guaranteed, and private nonguaranteed short-term external debt

SDR Allocations are reserve-related liabilities, distributed to member countries in proportion to their quota shares at the International Monetary Fund. The SDR (Special Drawing Rights) allocations are included in the gross external debt position and classified as long-term, special drawing right.

