Jewellery, Pharmaceuticals Dominate Jordan Exports In First 10 Months Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jewellery and pharmaceutical products dominated Jordan's exports during the first ten months of 2023.

According to foreign trade data issued by the Statistics Department on Thursday, jewellery exports rose by 71.2 per cent, pharmaceutical substances by 22.8 per cent and other materials by 12.3 per cent.



The value of national jewellery and gem exports reached approximately JD671 million during the 2023 January- October period, compared with JD392 million in the corresponding period of 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The data showed that the value of exported pharmaceutical products reached approximately JD414 million, compared with JD337 million for the same period last year.



During the same period this year, national clothing exports dropped by 13.1 per cent, while fertilisers were down by 15.1 per cent, potash by 37.1 per cent and phosphates by 23.4 per cent. National exports of other materials amounted to JD2.795 billion by the end of October this year, compared with JD2.489 billion in the same period last year.





