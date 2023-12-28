Jordan Ambassador To Tunisia Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - President of Republic of Tunisia on Thursday received the credentials of Ambassador Abdullah Abu Rumman as extraordinary, plenipotentiary, accredited and resident ambassador of the Kingdom to Tunisia. Abu Rumman conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah's greetings to President Kais Saied, and his best wishes of further progress and development to the people of Tunisia, according to a Foreign Ministry statement. President Saied highlighted the“strong” relations between the two countries, expressing wishes for ongoing progress and prosperity for the Kingdom and the Jordanian people.
