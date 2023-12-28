Jordan River Foundation Empowers 157 Beneficiaries With Enhanced Skills To Enter Labour Market

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan River Foundation (JRF) on Thursday said it has enabled 157 beneficiaries under the project“Strengthening the capacity of Syrian refugees for self-reliance, improving livelihoods and financial integration”, implemented in partnership with UNHCR.

The JRF said in a statement that it honoured the beneficiaries of the project after completing a set of technical trainings provided by 36 service providers from the JRF's strategic partners, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The technical training was in digital marketing, website design, and audio production and metallurgy, translation skills for micro project hub beneficiaries, as well as special training in electricity and hybrid vehicle maintenance, personal care and beauty skills which targeted career networking hub beneficiaries.

The project guaranteed beneficiaries a grant to establish their own project within specific areas associated with training. A number of them would also be employed in private companies in the framework of the JRF's partnership and agreements with the private sector.

JRF said that an honorary ceremony was organised on the sidelines of the project for the service provider partners, in appreciation of their efforts in empowering the people and families benefittng from the project, which include the Volt Academy, Luminus Technical University College, Laval Academy, Jordan Engineers Association and Dot Jordan.

In total, the project targeted approximately 660 Jordanian families and Syrian refugees in seven governorates: Amman, Irbid, Ajloun, Mafraq, Tafila, Maan and Aqaba, to boost the income level of the targeted families by providing them with training courses that enable them to develop their professional and entrepreneurial capabilities, in addition to providing guidance and guidance services.