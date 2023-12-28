Xiaomi, El Safy Group To Launch TV, Mobile Screen Factory In 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Xiaomi, the smart devices company, has finished building its factory in the industrial zone of 6th of October City in partnership with El Safy Group, the exclusive agent for Xiaomi in Egypt, Daily News Egypt has learned from sources close to Xiaomi.

The sources said that the factory is ready to operate, with some final touches underway. The opening is planned for the first quarter of 2024, with an investment of more than $20m. The facility, located on a 25,000-square-meter area in the industrial zone of 6th of October City, aims to reduce import costs by producing about one million mobile phones and 300,000 TV screens every year.

The company announced this during its press conference, where it also introduced its latest smart home devices, namely the“Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer” and“Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E10.”

The company said that the Xiaomi Air Fryer offers a new way of oil-free cooking. This device lets users enjoy their favourite dishes with less oil and fat, ensuring healthy and tasty meals. The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer has a sleek and compact design, making it a nice addition to any kitchen.

As for the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E10, it is a breakthrough in smart cleaning technology. This device lets users forget about their daily cleaning troubles, smartly scanning and cleaning floors efficiently. It has modern sensing systems that help it avoid obstacles and choose cleaning paths effectively.