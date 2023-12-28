US Shoots Down Drone, Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile In Red Sea Fired By Houthi Rebels

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Dec 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said it shot down one drone and one anti-ship ballistic missile in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by Houthis in the 22nd attempted attack on international shipping since Oct. 19 was no damage or reported injuries, U.S. Central Command also said in its post on X, formerly known as Twitter. (Reporting by Eric Beech and Costas Pitas)
