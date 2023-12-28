               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Covid-19 LIVE Updates: Govt Remains Vigilant On New Variant JN.1 Ahead Of New Year Celebration


12/28/2023 11:01:06 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ahead of the New Year, both centre and state governments are keeping a vigilant eye on the new Covid variant JN.1 by taking all the requisite steps. All the states' health ministers are assessing the preparedness of the hospitals. Maharashtra governemnt on Thursday asked people and institutions in the state to remain alert for the next 10 to 15 days. As many as 157 Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country as of 28 December. Kerala reported 78 new cases, followed by Gujarat at 34. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate \"variant of interest\" given its rapidly increasing spread but said it poses a \"low\" global public health risk all the latest updates on Covid's new variant

