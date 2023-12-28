Gujarat News: Liquor Permits Swell By 58% In 3 Years, Ahmedabad Leads Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Liquor permits on health grounds in Gujarat state, which is Mahatma Gandhi's birthplace, has increased by 58 percent in three years, according to state prohibition and excise department data read: Preference for premium spirits drives up sales of high-priced liquorAccording to the data, Ahmedabad district topped the list of highest liquor permit holders with 13,456 permits. Surat ranked second on the list with 9,238 liquor permits. Surat was followed by Rajkot which held 4,502 permits. Vadodara did not fall far behind in the league with 2,743 permits. Jamnagar registered 2,039 permits, Gandhinagar registered 1,851 permits and Porbandar registered 1,700 permits read: Delhi Liquor Policy scam: SC grants bail to Pernod Ricard's Benoy Babu, says 'can't keep people behind bars before...'How big the number of liquor permit holders has swollen?In November 2020, the number of people in Gujarat who held liquor permits was 27,452 while in 2023 the number of liquor permit holders has swollen to 43,470 as per the data. About 77 hotels in Gujarat are licensed to sell liquor to the permit holders and those visiting the state from other parts of the country or abroad, another report revealed read: Liquor industry in high spirits as holiday season is around the corner, premium brands to boost salesForeign nationals and people from other states are given the permit for a maximum period of one week during their visit to Gujarat apart from the people who have been given permits on health grounds, a senior official from the prohibition department said, reported PTI are liquor permits issued?Liquor permits are granted to individuals by the health department only if the area medical board issues a certificate. This certificate must declare that the consumption of liquor is necessary for the applicant's health government lifted the ban on liquor in the area and exempted it from prohibition last week to provide a\"global business ecosystem\" because of 'the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).' Under the new system, hotels, restaurants, and clubs (existing and that will come up) in the GIFT City area will be given permits for wine and dining facilities, as stated by the prohibition department. However, these establishments will not be permitted to sell liquor bottles to people's population is estimated to be around 6.7 crore and the manufacture, storage, sale, and consumption of alcoholic beverages has been banned in Gujarat since its formation.(With inputs from PTI)

