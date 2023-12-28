Kerala: When Kalaripayattu Training Academy Turned Wedding Venue In Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Martial arts centre Agasthyam Kalari in Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram witnessed a rare wedding on Thursday (Dec 28). The couple from Nemom, Rahul (250 and Shilpa (24), got married in the Kalaripayattu training centre. 'Kalaripayattu' is one of the ancient martial arts of Kerala. Both the Kalaripayattu trainers tied the nuptial knot at the training centre itself with martial art as a theme. The bridegroom was seen in a traditional attire of the martial art form. The bride was also seen in attire with the touch of the martial arts female attire.



Rahul and Shilpa were actively interested in "Kalaripayattu" and had known one another since they were young children. Additionally, mothers are receiving "Kalaripayattu" training. These factors led the couple and their relatives to choose the Kalaripayattu performing ground, or "Kalari Thara," as the venue for the marriage.

Kalari students escorted the bride and groom with maces, swords, and shields. The marriage ceremony began following the customary Kalari rites, which included Thozhutheduppu, Thozhuthu Kayaral, Kalari Vanakam, and Kalariyirakam. Flowers and Kuruthola adorned the platform where the event took place.

The couple arrived dressed in traditional Kalari attire. Following the marriage ceremony, hundreds of guests, including fifth-generation Kalaripayattu teacher Gurunathan Dr. Mahesh, saw both of them embrace sword and shield to start over in life.

