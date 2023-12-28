Kerala News LIVE: KB Ganesh Kumar, Kadanappally Ramachandran To Swear In As Ministers Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9.10 AM: 20-year-old notorious thief accused in more than 10 cases arrested in Kannur

A notorious thief who robbed houses was caught by the Kannur town police. 20-year-old Asif, accused in more than 10 cases, was arrested by the police. The accused who tried to escape through the railway track in Kannur was caught in a dramatic style.

The accused has been involved in cases of burglary and theft in 12 places during the age of 20 years. Asif was released on the 16th of this month after six months of KAAPA imprisonment. He was in a high-security jail in Thrissur. Within a week of his release, Asif robbed two houses in Kannur. On Saturday, 11 sovereigns of gold were stolen from Papinissery, and 19 sovereigns of gold were stolen from the house of a retired bank manager at Pallikunil on Sunday. Valuable watches were also stolen. Fingerprints collected from the scene are crucial.

8.40 AM: State govt files amended petition in SC against Governor

The Kerala government

filed an amended petition against the Governor in the Supreme Court.

The petition demanded that guidelines should be released for making decisions on bills.

The guidelines should be issued along with the time frame.

It is also demanded that the governor should be judged to have failed in exercising his constitutional powers.

The petition filed in the Supreme Court also said that the governor should be directed to take an urgent decision on the pending bills.

8.10 AM: Kozhikode Crime Branch conducts evidence collections in connection with arrest of Maoist Unnimaya

The Kozhikode Rural District Crime Branch, which took custody of Maoist Unnimaya, who was arrested in Wayanad, conducted evidence collection in 11 cases. The evidence collection was conducted at Muthappanpuzha, Koorotupara, Mele Marutilav, Valliad, Mattikkunn, Perampra Estate, Sitapara and Pirukanthod where Maoist cases involving Unnimaya were reported.

8.00 AM:

KB Ganesh Kumar, Kadanappally Ramachandran to swear in as ministers today

KB Ganesh Kumar and Kadanappally Ramachandran will take oath as ministers today. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan at 4 pm. The reshuffling of the cabinet after two and a half years is according to the LDF's preconceived notion. Ganesh Kumar will be the transport minister and Kadanappally, the Ports Minister. Kerala Congress B had asked that Ganesh Kumar should also get the film department. The final decision in this regard will be taken today.

