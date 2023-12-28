               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fenerbahce-Maccabi Euroleague Game To Be Played In Lithuania


12/28/2023 11:00:09 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Dec 29 (IANS) The EuroLeague game between Fenerbahce and Israel's champions Maccabi Tel Aviv has been moved from Turkiye to Lithuania for security reasons, Maccabi said in a statement, citing EuroLeague's decision.

The game, scheduled for January 4, 2024, will instead be played on the same date at the Kalnapilio Arena in Panevezys, Lithuania, Xinhua reports

After 17 rounds, the halfway point of the EuroLeague regular season, Fenerbahce and Maccabi both hold 10-7 win-loss records.

--IANS

bc/

MENAFN28122023000231011071ID1107667092

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search