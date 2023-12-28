Mexico Winger Vega Poised For Cruz Azul Move

(MENAFN- IANS) Mexico City, Dec 29 (IANS) Mexico international winger Alexis Vega is set to leave Guadalajara for their Liga MX rivals Cruz Azul, according to widespread media reports.

The 26-year-old has been told that he is surplus to requirements at Guadalajara because of his "fractured relationship" with teammates and fans, Xinhua quoted newspaper El Universal report.

It added that Chivas agreed to Cruz Azul's offer of a three-million-U.S.-dollar transfer fee.

Vega has made 147 appearances for Guadalajara and scored 28 goals since joining the club from Toluca in 2019.

He would be Cruz Azul's sixth signing of the off-season, joining Kevin Mier, Gonzalo Piovi, Camilo Candido, Lorenzo Faravelli and Gabriel Fernandez.

The new Liga MX season is scheduled to begin on January 12, 2024.

