Flash News: OKX Invites Users To Complete Survey On Proposed Adjustments To Contract Lot Sizes For Perpetual Futures

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, the Bahamas, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 29, 2023.



OKX Invites Users to Complete Survey on Proposed Adjustments to Contract Lot Sizes for Perpetual Futures

OKX today launched a survey to gather feedback from users regarding proposed adjustments to contract lot sizes for perpetual futures contracts. The aim of this initiative is to enhance trading flexibility and increase accessibility for OKX's users.

The proposed adjustments will reduce the minimum notional value, allowing for more precise trading strategies and better risk management. By lowering the notional value requirements, OKX aims to open up trading opportunities to a wider audience, making trading more accessible and flexible.

OKX values direct user feedback and ensures that all changes and feature updates are aligned with the actual needs and preferences of traders. Users are encouraged to participate in the survey to share their level of trading, trading style and preferences on lot size changes. By taking part in the survey, users have the opportunity to influence future adjustments and tailor them to suit their specific needs.

To participate in the survey, users can visit this link .



For more information, please visit the Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

...

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx



Disclaimer