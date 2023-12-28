Generational Equity Advises Power Rental & Sales In Its Sale To Pearlman Group

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity , a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Power Rental & Sales, LLC to Pearlman Group (a portfolio company of The Stephens Group of companies) The transaction closed December 14, 2023.





Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Power Rental & Sales (PRS) is a premier distributor of decorative concrete supplies, concrete tools, and equipment that also offers rental of decorative concrete stamps and concrete related equipment. In operation since 2000, the Company has developed an extensive knowledge of decorative concrete and has continuously sought to offer their client base a robust product offering, covering all needs for the decorative and commercial concrete supply market.

The Company is a one-stop shop for contractors and homeowners who are looking to breathe life into their indoor or outdoor living spaces. PRS is proud of the fact that a significant percentage of their customers are repeat. Management believes this is a testament to the Company's professional work ethic and strong desire to fill the needs of their customer base by providing technical product knowledge and trouble-shooting assistance, while maintaining proper inventory levels to meet customer demand.

Pearlman Group , headquartered in Suwannee, Georgia, is a leading multi-channel developer and specialty distributor of supplies, tools, and equipment used in the fabrication, maintenance, cleaning, and restoration of surfaces for residential, commercial, and industrial end-markets.

The Stephens Group , located in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Witt Stephens and Elizabeth Campbell families, the firm combines the operational expertise of a private equity firm with the flexibility provided by long-term capital.

With nearly $2 billion of private equity assets under management, the firm has a long history of providing informed, sophisticated expertise and working with owners and managers to help them successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value.

Since 2006, The Stephens Group has invested in over 50 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial and commercial products and services, specialty distribution, technology infrastructure, and vertical software.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss , and his team led by Sr. Managing Director, Julie Sandoval successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director, Bill Kushnir established the initial relationship with PRS.

“This was a great opportunity all the way around. Not only was this an ideal fit, but the level of professionalism of both sellers and buyers made for a smooth transaction,” said Sandoval.

