Russia Maintains Maximalist Goals In Ukraine, Not Interested In Good Faith Talks - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia maintains its maximalist objectives in Ukraine and is uninterested in good faith negotiations despite reports that Western officials are becoming more amenable to eventual Ukrainian negotiations with Russia to end the war.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said this in a new Russian offensive campaign assessment , Ukrinform reports.

According to ISW analysts, an unspecified Biden administration official and a European diplomat told Politico in an article published on December 27 that the Biden administration and European officials are shifting their focus from supporting Ukraine's total victory over Russia to improving Ukraine's position in presumed eventual negotiations with Russia to end the war.

Politico noted that such negotiations would likely force Ukraine to cede territory to Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed on December 27 that the West intends to freeze the war in Ukraine, then frame it as a victory and rhetorically asked what victories the United States achieved in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq after having attempted the same thing.

"Lavrov's references to U.S. involvement in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq suggest that Lavrov views the Western discussion about freezing the war and preparing for eventual Ukrainian negotiations with Russia as a Western willingness to accept Ukraine's defeat," the ISW said.

According to ISW analysts, Lavrov's statement is also consistent with recent Russian officials' statements that Russia is not interested in freezing the war or engaging in honest negotiations and will continue to pursue its expansionist territorial goals and efforts to "demilitarize" Ukraine.

ISW previously assessed that a temporary ceasefire would likely provide the Russian military time to prepare for renewed aggression against Ukraine and that Russia would still ultimately maintain the same maximalist objectives for that renewed aggression

