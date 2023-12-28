MERIDIAN BARRIERS CONTRIBUTE TO THE SAFETY OF THE ROSE PARADE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rose Parade

Meridian Vehicle Barriers support the entry to Tournament of Roses Parade grandstands

Rose Bowl Game

SECURE ZONES FOR HUGE CROWDS THE"NUMBER ONE PRIORITY"

- David Eads, Executive Director of the Tournament of Roses

PASADENA, CA, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Meridian Rapid Defense Group, a renowned leader in mobile vehicle barrier technology, has once again assumed the responsibility of helping safeguard the upcoming 2024 Rose Parade and Game on New Year's Day, with an anticipated turnout of nearly a million attendees.

In collaboration with tournament organizers, local law enforcement, and fire departments, Meridian has meticulously coordinated efforts to establish a secure perimeter along the entire five-and-a-half-mile parade route. The strategic deployment involves over 600 Archer 1200 Barriers, along with their highly effective beam gates, effectively sealing off all intersecting streets.

David Eads, Executive Director of the Tournament of Roses, emphasized,“Our topmost priority in all our events is the security of our guests, parade participants, volunteer staff, and all contributors to the success of the Rose Parade.”

Replacing conventional water and concrete barriers, the Archer Barriers adhere to both US and European crash test standards and boast SAFETY Act certification from the Department of Homeland Security. Widely adopted by fire and police departments, as well as numerous sports venues, including NFL, MLS, and MLB stadiums, these barriers were recently instrumental in securing entrance zones for the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix in November.

Eric Alms, CEO of Meridian Rental, highlighted the magnitude of this undertaking, stating,“Large rental jobs seldom come on a grander scale than this. With the unpredictability of a significant influx of people, the mobility of the barriers allows us to execute setup and breakdown swiftly, alleviating a major security concern for event organizers.”

Considering recent tragic incidents involving vehicles breaching parade routes, event organizers now prioritize implementing comprehensive safety mitigation plans well in advance. Pasadena Police Chief Eugene Harris affirmed the preparedness of his officers, stating,“We prepare for the worst, expect the best. That is the way we are going to approach it.”

The Archer 1200 Barriers have become a familiar presence on streets across the U.S., offering an ideal solution for securing parade routes. Their ease of maneuverability allows one person to swiftly wheel them into position within seconds. Once secured, these barriers permit pedestrian access while simultaneously forming an impervious steel barrier against vehicular threats.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are“SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities, and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit

