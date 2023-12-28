Recruiting For Good Congratulates 9 Year Old LA Boy For Landing The Sweetest Gig

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ninja Red Panda participated in Review Your Food creative contest to land a spot on The Sweetest Gig.

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact

Recruiting for Good created and is funding The Sweetest Gig for exceptionally talented 4th to 6th graders in LA to Review Food They Love and earn The Sweetest Gift Card, parties, and perks too

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Gig. The most fulfilling kids experience; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good & The Sweetest GigSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a unique staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs. R4Good generates proceeds to fund creative contests and work program for kids; 'The Sweetest Gigs.'According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "We're jumpstarting the year for sweet talented kids who love to eat; by creating sweet fulfilling experiences for them and parents too!"It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good is celebrating 9 year old LA boy 'Ninja Red Panda ;' for landing a spot on The Sweetest Gig .Ninja Red Panda will do foodie reviews to earn the sweetest gift cards, parties, and perks.AboutThe Sweetest Gig; Kids Review Food They Love. Created and funded by Recruiting for Good. We prepare kids for life by teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids work on gigs to do foodie reviews and earn The Sweetest Gift Cards, parties, and perks. The Sweetest Gig is perfectly designed for exceptionally talented 4th to 6th graders who come from families with positive values. Parents who love to prepare their kids; this is The Sweetest Experience that will catapult your child to a fun fulfilling life to learn more visit . Kids participate in creative contests to land a spot on The Sweetest Gig.Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit

