Ukraine Needs To Introduce 30% Of All EU Acts Into National Legislation - MP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is required to implement nearly 3,000 legislative acts to bring Ukrainian legislation closer to European Union standards.

This was reported by MP Yevhenia Kravchuk, Deputy Head of the Servant of the People faction and chair of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Currently, Ukraine needs to implement about 3,000 acts into its legislation," Kravchuk said.

According to the lawmaker, this is needed to bring Ukraine's legislation closer to EU standards.

At the same time, the legislator noted that there could be more such acts, but not all of them have to become part of Ukraine's legislation as the latter has certain acts with direct affect.

Kravchuk also emphasized that it is very important that Ukrainian and European legislative acts not get into conflict with each other or cause contradictions.

"We need to introduce about 30% of the total number of EU acts into national legislation. This is a big job for lawmakers and government officials," she concluded.

As reported earlier, on December 14, the European Council approved the decision to launch negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova regarding their accession to the EU.