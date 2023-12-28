MOUNTRAX Rings In The New Year With A Special Sale On Its Foot Massager With Heat

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MOUNTRAX Rings in the New Year with a Special Sale on its Foot Massager With HeatMOUNTRAX, a pioneer in promoting healthy lifestyles, is excited to kick off the New Year with an exciting announcement-the launch of an exclusive New Year Sale. This limited-time sale offers customers a golden opportunity to welcome the year with the gift of well-being, featuring a 20% discount on MOUNTRAX's carefully curated massaging products.The highlight of this New Year Sale is MOUNTRAX's extremely popular Foot Massager with Heat, a versatile solution designed to provide warmth and comfort during the holidays and throughout the year. Garnering acclaim with close to 2,000 high ratings on Amazon, this foot massager has become a preferred choice for those seeking the perfect blend of relaxation and therapeutic benefits."At MOUNTRAX, our commitment to quality and well-being is unwavering. We strive to elevate our offerings by listening to voices from our customers who come from the most diverse walks of life possible," a spokesperson at MOUNTRAX emphasized.The Foot Massager Machine with Heat offers a deep kneading Shiatsu massage with nine distinct patterns, available in black, blue, gray, and white. Users can tailor their experience with three kneading intensities, three air compression intensities, and adjustable heating up to 122°F. Suitable for feet up to a men's size 12, this massager effectively alleviates foot pain caused by plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, muscle tension, and foot fatigue.Crafted for comfort, the massager features two independent rolling heads, numerous small massage heads, and low-noise air compression. Users can personalize their sessions with a built-in timer offering 15 and 30-minute intervals controlled through a touch panel or the included remote.To unlock the exclusive 20% discount during the New Year Sale, customers can use the code 5N9DR33W when making purchases on Amazon from Dec. to Jan.MOUNTRAX encourages individuals to seize this opportunity to invest in their well-being or surprise their loved ones with a New Year's gift. The New Year Sale encompasses the entire range of MOUNTRAX's medspa products, including the scalp massager and heated eye mask.For more information about MOUNTRAX's New Year Sale and to explore the complete range of medspa products, visit MOUNTRAX on Amazon.ABOUT MOUNTRAXMOUNTRAX inspires healthy lifestyles with a carefully curated range of medspa products, including their signature foot massager, scalp massager, and heated eye mask.

