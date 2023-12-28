YHSGR Hosts 2023 Best Of The Best Awards Banquet Under The Theme 'Your Greater Is Coming... 2024'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), a leading name in the real estate industry, celebrated its annual Best Of The Best Awards Banquet with the inspiring theme 'Your Greater is Coming... 2024'. The event took place on December 15, 2023, at The Vintage Rose in Orange County, setting a tone of optimism and forward-looking ambition for the coming year.This annual gala is a cornerstone event for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, celebrating the achievements and hard work of its agents and staff. The Vintage Rose, known for its beautiful blend of classic and contemporary styles, provided the perfect backdrop for an evening of recognition and celebration.The event commenced with an engaging opening video, followed by a warm welcome from Angie Tang, Senior Vice President of Sales at First American Title. The festive spirit was further amplified by Hanukkah greetings from Esti Klaiman of YHSGR in San Fernando Valley, alongside a specially curated soundtrack by DJ Larry.The event's theme, 'Your Greater is Coming... 2024', resonated throughout the night, beginning with a thoughtful opening prayer by Pastor Stephanus Elia and continuing through the motivational speeches by esteemed speakers, including Fred Wikkeling from the YHSGR in San Jose, NorCal team. Lori Hintz, Managing Broker Manager at YHGSR, highlighted the company's vision and mission, underscoring the commitment to growth and excellence in line with the evening's theme.Keynote speaker Rev. Dr. Daniel Hanafi captivated the audience with a message that aligned perfectly with the theme, encouraging everyone to look forward to a year of greater joy, success, opportunities, and relationships.The highlight of the evening was the Best Of The Best Awards Presentation, led by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma , who echoed the event's theme in his address.“As we celebrate tonight, we are also setting our sights on a future filled with greater achievements. 'Your Greater is Coming... 2024' is not just our theme; it's our commitment to growth, excellence, and the unwavering pursuit of our collective goals,” said Kusuma.The event successfully concluded with numerous recognitions and awards, celebrating the hard work and achievements of the company's agents and staff, all under the umbrella of the inspiring theme.About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR):Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty stands at the forefront of the real estate industry, dedicated to providing outstanding service and achieving new heights of success in alignment with its progressive vision. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit

A Night to Remember: YHSGR 2023 Best Of The Best Awards Banquet