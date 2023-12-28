Palestinian Man Martyred In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian man was martyred by the Israeli occupation forces' gunfire near Bethlehem on Thursday evening, bringing the total number of martyrs in the West Bank today to three.

Mohammad Al-Gendi, 38, from Yatta village, to the south of Al-Khalil (Hebron) city, was shot dead by an Israeli soldier near the Tunnel checkpoint, west Bethlehem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Palestine Red Crescent Society said it admitted the body of al-Gendi to Beit Jala Hospital. (end)

