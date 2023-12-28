Palestinian Man Martyred In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian man was martyred by the Israeli occupation forces' gunfire near Bethlehem on Thursday evening, bringing the total number of martyrs in the West Bank today to three.
Mohammad Al-Gendi, 38, from Yatta village, to the south of Al-Khalil (Hebron) city, was shot dead by an Israeli soldier near the Tunnel checkpoint, west Bethlehem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Palestine Red Crescent Society said it admitted the body of al-Gendi to Beit Jala Hospital. (end)
nq
MENAFN28122023000071011013ID1107666891
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.