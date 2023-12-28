Israeli Occupation Forces Launch Missile Attack On S. Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The Syrian air defense forces responded to a missile attack launched by the Israeli occupation forces on the southern part of Syria on Thursday night.

The attack, which came from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights at 11:05 p.m., resulted only in material damage, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Most of the missiles were shot down before hitting their targets, according to the report. (end)

