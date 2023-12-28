Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO -- The Arab Parliament urges halting the genocide in Gaza Strip immediately and opening safe humanitarian corridors.

WASHINGTON -- The United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany condemn Iran for stepping up its uranium enrichment to a 60-percent purity grade.

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan bans the New Year celebrations in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and the West Bank. (end) gb