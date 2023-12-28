LIWA VILLAGE TO SET AN ALL-TIME WORLD RECORD WITH A SPECTACULAR DRONE SHOW

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

As the New Year approaches, Liwa Village transforms into a magnificent spectacle, culminating in a groundbreaking drone show set to establish a new world record for 'Most drones launching fireworks simultaneously. A 1,000 LED/pyro drones painting the first night's sky at midnight, followed by an even grander display of 1,500 LED drones on the second show at 2.45 AM.

Each show, lasting an enchanting 10 minutes, promises to be a symphony of lights, dancing to the rhythm of the night. These mesmerizing performances are not just technological feats but also artistic masterpieces, reflecting the grandeur and vibrancy of Liwa Village. The actual formations will be a surprise to the visitors and residents alike.

The drone show will be visible across the Liwa Festival area and Liwa village. The drones will ascend, creating intricate patterns and formations highlighting the fusion of LED lights and pyrotechnics painting a visual masterpiece.

Prepare to be bedazzled by this otherworldly spectacle as the New Year arrives in Liwa Village. Be ready to witness a mesmerizing display of lights, sound, and technology that will leave you in awe and longing for more.

Price: General Admission for AED15 per person; Concert Tickets for live entertainment start from AED150 per person

Secure your ticket today to be part of this extraordinary spectacle: