São Paulo Tourism Achieves Unprecedented Financial Milestone

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, São Paulo's tourism industry hit a record high, achieving a financial turnover of R$ 289.6 billion ($60 billion).



This peak marks the sector's highest financial performance in history, raising its contribution to the state's GDP to 9.3%.



This achievement is noted by the Tourism Economy Intelligence Center (CIET) in partnership with the São Paulo State Secretariat of Tourism and Travel (Setur-SP) .



The sector's remarkable growth is attributed to strategic advancements in São Paulo's interior tourist destinations.



Investments in infrastructure, accessibility, and the development of new attractions have drawn more visitors.



Additionally, an emphasis on regional gastronomy and the promotion of rural and nature activities have further fueled this growth.







São Paulo's tourism contribution to the state's econom has shown a significant rise, from 7.5% in 2020 to 9.3% in 2023.



This upward trend is also mirrored in employment figures.



After losing 128,000 jobs in 2020, the sector created 60,000 new jobs in 2021 and 72.9 thousand in 2022.



It is expected to add 58.8 thousand new direct jobs by the end of 2023.



The tourism sector in São Paulo demonstrated a remarkable financial recovery after a substantial revenue drop to R$ 225.1 billion ($47 billion) in 2020.



It rebounded to R$ 245.9 billion ($51 billion) in 2021 and then to R$ 270.8 billion ($56.1 billion) in 2022, culminating in a record figure in 2023.



Furthermore, São Paulo has established itself as a prime destination for travel and corporate events.



A recent study by CIET and ABAV-SP/Aviesp shows that leisure is the primary motivation for nearly half of the tourists visiting São Paulo.



This underscores the state's evolution into a diversified destination catering to both business and leisure travelers.

