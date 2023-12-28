Taiwan’S Investment Shift: Towards New Horizons

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Taiwan dramatically shifted its investment strategy, notably reducing its investments in China to a historic low.



At the same time, it boosted investments in the U.S. and Germany.



Taiwan's direct investment in China fell to just 10% of its total outbound investment. This drop represents the lowest percentage in decades.



Meanwhile, Taiwan's overall foreign direct investment increased by 87% to $25.7 billion. However, investment in China decreased by 34%, totaling only $2.9 billion.



This decline is due to China's economic slowdown and heightened tensions between Taiwan and China. Additionally, challenges in operating in Chin have increased.



These are partly due to tensions between the U.S. and China, which have impacted Taiwanese businesses.



As a result, Taiwan, led by President Tsai Ing-wen's government, is reducing its economic reliance on China.



Incentives for relocating production from China back to Taiwan are accelerating this change.







Contrastingly, Taiwan's investment in the U.S. and Germany has soared.



In the U.S., Taiwanese investment jumped ninefold to $9.6 billion, making up 37% of its total foreign investment.



Similarly, investment in Germany rose dramatically, reaching $3.9 billion.



The semiconductor sector mainly drove this surge, including new projects like Germany's Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plant.

This investment shift indicates a strategic realignment in Taiwan's global economic approach.



It's moving away from its traditional focus on China, turning towards new opportunities in the U.S. and Europe.



Historically, Taiwan and China had a close economic relationship, particularly in manufacturing.



Taiwanese companies like Foxconn played a crucial role in China's growth. However, recent political pressures and economic strategies have altered this partnership.



The changing dynamics reflect Taiwan's efforts to diversify its economic dependencies.



These shifts have broader implications, signifying Taiwan's evolving role in the global economy.



As Taiwan navigates these changes, it adapts and seeks new economic frontiers.

