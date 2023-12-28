Brazil Achieves Steady Job Growth In November

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In November 2023, Brazil experienced a job increase, adding 130,097 new formal openings, a 1.77% rise from the 127,832 jobs created in November 2022.



For 11 months, Brazil has consistently had job growth. But, the rate of new posts has slowed since August 2023.



The General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged provided these details. The Ministry of Labor and Employment announced this on December 28, 2023.



From January to November, Brazil created 1.9 million jobs. Now, there are 44.4 million people with formal jobs in Brazil. This number is 0.29% higher than in October 2023.



The average starting salary in November was R$ 2,021.73. This is slightly less than in August. After adjusting for inflation, the August salary was R$ 2,031.36.







Two sectors showed growth in November. These are commerce and services.



- Services added 92,620 jobs.

- Commerce added 88,706 jobs.

- Industry lost 12,911 jobs.

- Construction lost 17,300 jobs.

- Agriculture lost 21,017 jobs.



Most Brazilian states saw job increases. São Paulo had the most, adding 47,273 jobs. Services in São Paulo added 36,099 of these posts.



Goiás had the biggest job loss. It lost 7,073 spots, mainly in agriculture, losing 5,229.

Background

The increase in formal employment is a positive indicator of Brazil's economic recovery. It reflects the resilience of its labor market despite global economic challenges.



These numbers suggest that Brazil's economic policies are effectively fostering job growth.



Compared to regional neighbors, Brazil's job market is showing more robust growth, signaling strong economic leadership in South America.



Internationally, Brazil's job creation rate is competitive, especially against developed economies facing labor challenges.



This performance sets a benchmark for other emerging economies striving for similar growth.



Looking ahead, sustaining this momentum will be crucial for Brazil's long-term economic stability and growth.

MENAFN28122023007421016031ID1107666805