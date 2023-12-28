METALLA ANNOUNCES ANNUAL STOCK OPTION GRANT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) (All dollar amounts are in

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

(" Metalla " or the " Company ") (TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) announces its annual equity grant in accordance with the Company's share compensation plan. Metalla has granted an aggregate of 587,500 restricted share units (each " RSU ") and an aggregate of 922,500 stock options (" Options ") to certain directors, officers, consultants, and employees of the Company. The RSUs and Options vest in two equal installments, twelve and twenty-four months from the date of grant. Each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value thereof at the deemed price of C$4.05 and each vested Option will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$4.05 for a period of five years and are subject to vesting provisions.

Metalla is an emerging mid-tier royalty and streaming company focused on leveraged exposure to gold, silver, and copper. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns on high quality assets with experienced operators in low-risk jurisdictions. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading royalty companies for the next commodities cycle.

