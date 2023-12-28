Pastor Christine Peebles' New Book: Behold The Lamb Of God Woe! Woe! Woe! The Lion Out Of The Tribe Of Judah Is Coming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"From Sacrifice to Judgment: Understanding the Dual Nature of Christ"

UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Revered Pastor and Author, Christine Peebles , has unveiled her latest work, "Behold the Lamb of God Woe! Woe! Woe! The Lion Out of the Tribe of Judah is Coming." Drawing from Biblical passages, the book delves deep into the transformation of Jesus from the sacrificial Lamb to the roaring Lion, out of the tribe of Judah, symbolizing the impending judgment.Reflecting on pivotal scriptures from John 1:29 and Revelation 8:13, Pastor Peebles draws readers to understand the dual nature of Christ: both as the Lamb who washes away the sins of the world and the Lion who is coming forth filled with righteous wrath.Christine Peebles' spiritual journey began when she was born again on September 25, 1975. Following this transformative event, God endowed her with a prophetic ministry that continues to this day. Answering the divine call at various stages of her life, she embraced roles as an evangelist in 1981 and a pastor in 1998. As of June 2016, she ventured into the realm of authorship, penning inspirational books such as "The Costly Anointing" and "I Overcame by the Blood of the Lamb ."When asked about the motivation behind her latest book, Pastor Peebles responded, "I was divinely inspired to write this book to reiterate to the world the magnanimity of our savior, the Lamb of God, whose blood redeems us. Yet, it's crucial for us to recognize that Jesus will return not as the familiar sacrificial Lamb, but as the formidable Lion from the tribe of Judah."The primary message she wishes to convey to her readers is the boundless love of God. "God's love is so profound that He gave His only Son for our salvation," she emphasizes. The book also sheds light on the snares of the devil, false prophets, and antichrists, urging believers to be equipped and steadfast for the great day.About the Author: Christine Peebles has served in a three-fold ministry: as a prophet, evangelist, and pastor, over the decades. Recognized for her deep spiritual insights, she began sharing her revelations through written words in 2016 and has since authored several books that have touched countless lives.

