The Magic Of Christmas Abounds At Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The twinkling of lights and aromas of holiday baking filled the air as family and friends gathered to celebrate the season at Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast . Thanks to the involvement of numerous community partners, the halls were adorned with beautifully decorated Christmas trees, each boasting a different theme and colored ornaments for their annual Festival of Trees event.

Christmas Magic is in the air at Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast, a Watercrest Senior Living Community located in Palm Coast, Florida.

The joyful mood radiated as residents laughed while creatively decorating gingerbread houses. They snacked upon traditional holiday treats and sang along to their favorite Christmas carols. Each guest enjoyed strolling the community halls to vote for their favorite Christmas tree, donated by community partners Halifax Health,

Gentiva, H2Health, Balanced Wellbeing, Allcare Transport, Home Instead, and Golden Feet Podiatry.

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and smells is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming for seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays sparks memories and instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast is an award-winning memory care community operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. Market Street Palm Coast was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Memory Care Community and reached 100% resident occupancy in 2023. The community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. Market Street Palm Coast is conveniently located at 2 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast, Fla. For information, please call 386-388-7495.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit .

