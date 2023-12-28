Digifest Presented By JDS Creative Academy Opens Submissions To International Festival

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DigiFest® Temecula 2024: So Much More Than A Film Festival! Temecula, CA - April 19th, 20th, 21st

TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiFest® Temecula, now in its eighth year, is proudly presented by nonprofit JDS Creative Academy. The award-winning festival invites visionary artists to submit their creative digital content. DigiFest® Temecula is beyond a film festival; it welcomes entries in Photography, Short Film, Video, Music, Digital Art, Web Design, Animation, Video Games, and Podcasting.

Key Dates:



Early Submissions Deadline: January 28, 2024 Final Submissions Deadline: March 10, 2024

Renowned industry professionals across the U.S. will judge entries. DigiFest Temecula is expanding the competition canvas to include two new categories: Acting and Short-form Screenplays.

Diane Strand, Co-Founder of JDS Creative Academy, and Creator of DigiFest, expresses her enthusiasm, "DigiFest® Temecula transcends the conventional film festival outlet, promising extraordinary exhibits and displays. Submit your digital masterpieces for a chance to win a coveted Digi, an honorable mention, or maybe even a People's Choice Award!"

Event Details:



Festival Dates: April 19, April 20, and April 21, 2024

Location: JDS Studios and various venues in Temecula, CA Exhibition: All accepted submissions exhibited - Digi Award contenders in film, video, and animation will be featured on the big screen during the Saturday night screenings.



For details and updates, visit , and follow @digifesttemecula on social media.

About DigiFest® Temecula

JDS Creative Academy has reinvented what the City of Temecula recognized as the International Temecula Film and Music Festival into what is now referred to as DigiFest® Temecula. The three-day event is a vehicle for creatives, the community, and the region to come together and experience digital media in many artistic forms.

About JDS Creative Academy

JDS Creative Academy, a 501c3 nonprofit, hosts DigiFest® with a mission to enhance job skills through education and hands-on training in visual, performing, and digital arts. JDS Creative Academy works with mainstream, through special needs populations, providing career pathways and workforce development opportunities.

You can find out more about DigiFest® and JDS Creative Academy on their websites: and .

Contact Info:

Diane Strand

JDS Creative Academy

...

951-296-6715