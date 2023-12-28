Wialan Technologies Inc. Has New Website, New Logo And New Branding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Wialan Technologies Inc (OTCQB:WLAN)

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wialan Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS: "WLAN") launched its new website , logo, and fresh branding earlier this month. These updates can be found on .The Company's new website showcases its industrial Wi-Fi installations, remote surveillance systems, and its newest licensed patented device. This device is a retrofitted streetlight that can host micro wireless devices like small cellular (small cell) and connectivity devices that can be installed in streetlights. The device can improve local cellular service for operators, Wi-Fi internet coverage, camera surveillance, and loudspeaker announcements. One of the largest cellular operators in Florida has already tested the device in Hialeah, and soon, it will be available for purchase by municipalities, businesses, and campuses. Additionally, streetlights hosting Wialan's industrial Wi-Fi access point and video surveillance cameras have been deployed in Mexico using the main three frequencies of 2.4, 5, and 4.9 GHz public safety frequency. Further details about the rollout of this technology will be shared soon. (Note that small cell connectivity is widely used in the USA and major countries outside the U.S. and has proved to be an efficient and cost-effective solution for cellular coverage and secure internet connectivity.)About Wialan Technologies, Inc.Wialan Technologies designs builds, installs, and operates industrial grade Wireless Access Points using its patented outdoor enclosure a "Hermetically Sealed Access Point for a Wireless Networks" Patent No. US 7,209,353 B2. The units have extensive coverage and can support a high density of users. The point-to-point capabilities provide an extended range as the radios can be deployed in the standard IEEE 802.11 which uses various Wi-Fi frequencies, including licensed 4.9 GHz Band Public Safety Frequency for cities and counties. Once the wireless network has been deployed, the built-in APs can provide wireless access for many types of communications and can support services, including, but not limited to the following: WiFi, Streaming, Video Surveillance, PA Systems, VoIP, and IoT connectivity. These Wireless Solutions have been deployed successfully in Convention Centers, Auditoriums, Stadiums, Large Office Spaces, Warehouses, Public Parks, and Marinas. Wialan also builds a "Streetlight Retrofit to provide Access for Wireless and Cellular Networks" under an exclusive license for patent No. US 10,9351,198 B,2. These systems have been deployed in a city in Miami-Dade County and several sites in Mexico. The 4.9GHz and Cellular systems may include video surveillance cameras, noise detection, a weather station, and PA (Loud Speakers), all connected to and within the streetlight fixture.

