We Florida Financial Rounds Out The Year With Donations To BGCBC, The SOS Children's Villages And Arc Broward

Plus, a moment to reflect on the philanthropic initiatives for the year which included 76 community events, 1,754 volunteer hours and $90,297 donated

- Robert D. Ramirez, President & CEO of We Florida FinancialMARGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- We Florida Financial , a cooperatively owned, not-for-profit credit union, celebrates the holiday season with a final charitable donation presenting a $1,000 check to three South Florida charities including Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, SOS Children's Villages and Arc Broward.The presentation to these organizations occurred during the company's annual Party with a Purpose, where its associates join to celebrate the holiday season and look back on charitable contributions and community impact that We Florida Financial and We Give Back Foundation have accomplished.“It's an honor to be afforded the opportunity and fundraising means to support so many causes and charitable organizations, all of which would not be possible without the support and dedication from our team” Robert D. Ramirez, President & CEO of We Florida Financial.“At We Florida Financial our commitment to our people, our customers and community are a priority in our day-to-day business model. You're only as strong as the people around you and we plan to continue to empower every one of them to continue building success, awareness and support for all. I'm so proud of our team and look forward to what 2024 has in store.”The We Give Back Foundation – a not-for-profit foundation, which is funded and supported by We Florida Financial – has a mission to improve the quality of life of those in underserved communities while inspiring volunteerism and empowering generosity.In 2023 conjunction with We Florida Financial and its associates, there were 76 community events completed, with 24 of them having a financial literacy component, as well as 1,754 hours dedicated to volunteerism. Plus, via the We Give Back Foundation, $90,297 was donated to charitable organizations. They have supported numerous local and global philanthropic endeavors this year; to highlight a few:-A $25,000 donation to the American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA), Israel's National Emergency Medical Service, in support of Israel relief efforts and has launched an on-going campaign that donates an additional $18 for every new checking account opened using the code“Relief.”-Becoming the presenting sponsor of the second annual A21 Walk for Freedom, an event dedicated to raising awareness concerning human trafficking in support of A21 which stands for Abolish Human Trafficking in the 21st Century, one of the largest international non-profit organizations fighting solely against human trafficking.-A $10,000 donation to the University of Hawai'i Foundation, in support of rendering much needed assistance and long-term services to the community of Maui, HI.-In celebration of National Good Neighbor Day, a national movement to build stronger communities by being good neighbors, hosted food truck lunch for its local business community.For the latest information on upcoming initiatives and ways to engage with the foundation, visit .Additionally, We Florida Financial also offers – and will continue to do so in 2024 – complimentary financial education sessions, where interested parties can learn more about credit unions, how to sustain financial security and plan for a sound financial future, and more, all available online at wefloridafinancial/finance.ABOUT WE FLORIDA FINANCIALWe Florida Financial is a cooperatively owned, community credit union with over 45,000 members and $749 million in assets. Founded in 1952 for the benefit of municipal employees in Broward County, We Florida Financial now serves individuals and small businesses in 46 Florida counties from Jacksonville to Key West. Currently ranked as one of the top credit unions in the region, We Florida Financial offers a full range of affordable deposit and loan products to meet the needs of our diverse communities. We Florida Financial also has its own foundation that it funds and supports. The We Give Back Foundation aims to improve the quality of life of those in their local, underserved communities. For more information, visit WeFloridaFinancial and WeGiveBackFL.# # #

