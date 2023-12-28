Joe Mccormack Says Infusing More“Quiet” Into The Workday Is The Best New Year's Resolution For Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Constant distractions and disruptions make it impossible to thrive at work. Joe McCormack shares how to turn down the noise in 2024.

SOUTHERN PINES, NC, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As another year winds down, many people are STILL feeling miserable at work. They are stressed, burned out, and overwhelmed. Even when they manage to get things done, their work is at best unfulfilling and at worst totally meaningless. And at the end of the day, they are too exhausted to enjoy their friends and family.The worst part is, most people aren't exactly sure why they feel this way. Maybe they are in the wrong position? Or the wrong company? Or the wrong field? All they know is that as 2024 barrels closer, it's discouraging to think of enduring another year of...this.Joe McCormack sets forth another theory: The problem is that most people collaborate, communicate, and consume far too much noise at work (it's inhumane, unprofessional, and nonsensical).“We've been conditioned to believe that the hurricane of noise that we are plunged into at the office is normal,” says McCormack, founder of The Quiet Workplace and author of the upcoming book Quiet Works: Making Silence the Secret Ingredient of the Workday, which will be published in 2024.“It's not 'normal' at all. From literal noise in the form of digital distractions and disruptive coworkers to an overabundance of information, thoughtless communication, and meetings, professionals are set up to fail. We are left craving quiet-the quiet that allows us to work strategically and intentionally do what's most essential for all professionals: think.”This is why most people would be well served to make their New Year's resolution be to slow down to infuse quiet appointments into daily work life, says McCormack. His organization, The Quiet Workplace, is pioneering the process of creating quieter, more productive workplaces for professionals.Quiet doesn't mean the literal absence of sound. Rather it's about setting aside time each day to focus, plan, do deep work, and make smart decisions. In workplaces that revolve around busyness, action, and constant connection and collaboration, this is a radical choice, and one that packs an unexpected punch.When quiet is a part of a professional's daily routine, creativity blossoms, their relationships grow, and they can express themselves like never before. Why? Because quiet allows them to do their thinking upfront before they take any action.“Thinking should always come before speaking or doing, but it's nearly impossible when professionals don't intentionally make time for it,” says McCormack.“It's the missing ingredient for most, and when you add it to your workday, you may experience life-changing results.”These changes won't happen overnight, but as professionals spend the year focused on quiet, they will see a slow and steady improvement. Here are some tips to try in 2024:Don't wait for permission to collaborate less. Some might worry that their boss, coworkers, or clients won't let them take time for quiet. This is a real concern; however, an often-effective approach is for a person to act like they've been given permission and wait to see if anyone challenges or calls them out, says McCormack. If no one does, they have the green light to practice quiet at their discretion. If met with resistance, McCormack suggests they have an honest talk about the need for more concentration. Understanding the motives behind the request can bring about a change of heart.Get quiet on the calendar. If one does not book quiet time, they likely won't do it. Treat quiet time just like any other professional appointment. Further, when planning the workday day, don't fill the calendar with back-to-back meetings all day with no space in between. Schedule at least small blocks of time before and after each meeting for organizing thoughts and preparation.Find a quiet space. Not everyone has an office with a door, but regardless, professionals can still designate a specific area as their own quiet workplace. Put up a sign that reads“do not disturb” and ask people directly to give space during the designated quiet time. Wearing noise-canceling headphones is another way to signal a request for silence. Find an unoccupied office is yet another way to have some uninterrupted work time. And if working remotely, simply turn off notifications and get offline.Keep quiet time simple. Professionals don't need to study or learn any specific technique to experience quiet. At the same time, the main goal of quiet is to simply do one thing at a time. If reading, one should just read. If planning, one should just plan. If listening, just listen. Just because a person's mind can do many things at once, that doesn't mean it should operate in this state, says McCormack. Doing only one thing at a time is the slowdown most minds are craving.Take“Tech Timeouts.” Most people are tethered to technology all day, and this overreliance sets them up for abundant distractions and disruptions. A Tech Timeout can turn down the noise at work. To do this, simply hit mute on all devices. Silence phones or turn off alerts that convey when a text, an email, or a social media communication has been sent. Next, stay away from nonessential devices; put them in a drawer. Finally, reach for a pen and paper and see what happens. Most people might find they don't need screens to do their best work!Use the 7-to-7 rule to rest, reflect, and recharge. The 7-to-7 rule helps people get more intentional with their use of technology. To use this rule, put phones and other devices away beginning at 7:00 p.m. and don't check them again until 7:00 a.m. the next day. If this time window doesn't work, choose one that does. The point is to set boundaries around screentime and provide time for more enriching activities (including quiet).Finally, McCormack advises everyone to set an example for their coworkers. They can talk to others about their quiet journey and invite them to join in.“Be a quiet ambassador by sharing the benefits you experience in the new year,” concludes McCormack.“Explain how embracing more time alone has improved your professional life and how you can better collaborate with them when you interact. This will begin to shift the workplace culture and help your coworkers become productive and efficient in the process. Giving them the gift of quiet is one of the best ways to ensure that they, too, have a happy new year.”# # #About the Author:Joe McCormack is the author of the upcoming book Quiet Works: Making Silence the Secret Ingredient of the Workday. As an entrepreneur, marketing executive, and author, he is recognized for his work in concise, strategic communication and leadership development. His clients include Microsoft, Mastercard, Grainger, Boeing, Harley-Davidson, Bank of America, JLL, and a variety of U.S. military units and government organizations.In 2022, Joe launched a new program called“Quiet Works” ( ) to help professionals manage the non-stop noise in their lives by finding dedicated times and places for quiet. The first Quiet Workplace, an integrated, patented system to provide, promote, and protect quiet in the workplace, is now open in Southern Pines, North Carolina.In addition to Quiet Works, Joe is the author of Brief: Make a Bigger Impact by Saying Less (Wiley, 2014) and Noise: Living and Leading When Nobody Can Focus (Wiley, 2019). His podcast, Just Saying, helps professionals become effective and efficient communicators in an age of information overload.To learn more, please visit josephmccormack/.About the Book:Quiet Works: Making Silence the Secret Ingredient of the Workday (Matt Holt, 2024) will be available at bookstores nationwide and from major online booksellers.

