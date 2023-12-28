SM ENERGY DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM ) today announces that its Board of Directors approved the increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on February 5, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 19, 2024.
