Attorneys Werner, Hoffman & Greig Form New Law Firm

WHG's Four Practice Areas: Veteran Disability, Personal Injury, Workers Compensation, and Bankruptcy

Werner, Hoffman & Greig Have Created a New Law Firm with Legal Services in Veteran Disability Claims, Personal Injury, Workers Compensation, and Bankruptcy

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Adam Werner, Michael Hoffman, and Matthew Greig look to shake up how legal services are provided as they come together to form a new law firm named: Werner, Hoffman & Greig (WHG).WHG was created when Matt, Adam, and Michael thought they could create a better law firm to better serve the vulnerable clients that need civil law services. They aim to create a law firm that is dedicated to the everyday person and to provide personal service in every area of their practice.The founding partners of Werner, Hoffman & Greig, along with a selected team of other lawyers and support staff, bring their experience and passion for protecting the rights and interests of their clients to WHG. The three main partners have over 42 years of collective experience and a shared vision for providing unparalleled legal representation. This has led WHG to be revered by their colleagues, as shown in recent peer-reviewed awards they have received.Werner, Hoffman & Greig have announced that they will specialize in four key areas:1. Veteran Disability Claims : Michael Hoffman and Matthew Greig both served in the military for 12+ years and have completed multiple combat tours. Michael Hoffman has had his own fight against the VA and he hopes to bring that experience to WHG. As a disabled combat veteran, Michael knows what it takes to get compensation through veterans' disability claims and appeals. Likewise, Matthew Greig is a former Captain in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps where he helped fellow servicemen and women with family, estate, and tax matters, as well as advised commanders and allied forces on legal matters.2. Personal Injury : In cases of personal injury, WHG has brought in expert attorneys who have a reputation for their determination to pursue justice and compensation for injured and ill clients. WHG has announced it will represent victims of motor vehicle accidents, slip and falls, dog bites, nursing home abuse, medical malpractice, defective medical devices, defective drugs, mass torts, and other areas of personal injury.3. Workers Compensation : The lawyers of WHG have a long history of working to get compensation for injured workers. They want the public to know that they will focus on advocating for the average and often disadvantaged American. Worker's compensation is an area of civil law that plays a crucial role in ensuring that injured workers receive the support and compensation they need after suffering a workplace injury or illness. WHG has a bilingual staff and will be focusing its efforts on helping both Spanish-speaking and English-speaking workers.4. Bankruptcy: WHG has announced that it will offer comprehensive guidance and support to individuals and businesses facing bankruptcy. WHG has employed attorneys with specific experience in bankruptcy to support this claim. They plan on helping clients understand bankruptcy laws, the pros and cons of different bankruptcy routes, and how the client can best navigate the complexities of the bankruptcy process.Werner, Hoffman & Greig looks forward to being able to show the community they serve their commitment to exceed the expectations of its clients for many years to come.The partners and team at WHG invite clients, colleagues, and the community to learn more about Werner, Hoffman & Greig on their website at wernerhoffman.To schedule an interview or inquire about their legal services, please contact WHG directly through their website or by using the contact information below.

