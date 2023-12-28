Salsa Kings' Podcast Takes Top Honors In Feedspot's Best 10 Salsa Podcasts Ranking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The leading dance studio in Miami celebrates its inclusion in Feedspot's Top 10 Salsa Podcasts.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Salsa Kings , Miami's premier Latin dance studio, is thrilled to announce that its renowned podcast has been recognized as one of the "Top 10 Salsa Podcasts" by Feedspot, a leading online resource for discovering niche podcasts.

This prestigious accolade highlights Salsa Kings' dedication to enriching the lives of dance enthusiasts worldwide through engaging and informative content. The podcast, hosted by the salsa studio owner Andres Fernandez, delves into the vibrant world of salsa, featuring interviews with renowned dancers, musicians, and industry experts. With topics ranging from mastering intricate footwork to navigating the salsa social scene, the podcast offers something for every dancer, from beginners to seasoned veterans.

"We're honored to be included in Feedspot's top 10 list," says Fernandez. "Our podcast is a passion project, and it means the world to us to know that our efforts are resonating with salsa lovers around the globe. We're committed to providing listeners with valuable insights, inspiration, and a healthy dose of salsa fun!"

To celebrate this exciting recognition, Salsa Kings is offering a special gift to new students.“Sign up today and receive both beginner salsa and beginner bachata video courses absolutely free,” highlights Fernandez.

Beyond the podcast, Salsa Kings offers a comprehensive Latin dance experience through its four South Florida studios in Miami, Weston, Cooper City, and Homestead. With a team of experienced and passionate instructors, Salsa Kings caters to all levels and Latin dance styles. The salsa dance studio also hosts social events, workshops, and showcases, fostering a thriving community where dancers can connect, learn, and celebrate their shared passion.

The impact of Salsa Kings' work is evident in the testimonials of their clients. Chris Noel praises the company, saying, "The best in the game. They set the bar high. Great instructors and phenomenal atmosphere convenient location and priced well. You ready to take your dancing to the next level this is the place hands down." Similarly, Kristine Morales comments, "Super clean environment and the people who work there are amazing. You learn a lot with just one class, definitely recommended!" Kelsey Angus adds, "I just enjoyed my first salsa class at Salsa Kings and can't wait for more! The instructors were friendly, knowledgeable, attentive and created a comfortable environment."

Interested salsa dance enthusiasts are encouraged to experience the world of salsa with Salsa Kings. For more information, call 305-553-0555. Stay updated with the company's latest news and insights by following the blog at blog/ .

###

About Salsa Kings

Founded in 1998, Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

