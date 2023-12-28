Domino's Pizza® To Participate In Fireside Chat At 2024 ICR Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ ) announces the following event:
|
What:
|
Domino's to participate in fireside chat at the 2024
ICR Conference, featuring Chief Executive Officer Russell Weiner and Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Reddy
|
|
|
When:
|
Monday, January 8th at 2:00 – 2:25 pm ET
|
|
|
Where:
|
|
|
|
How:
|
Live webcast (web address above)
|
|
|
Contact:
|
Greg
Lemenchick, Vice President of Investor Relations
|
|
[email protected]
This event will be archived on the Domino's website for replay. About
Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Facebook Messenger, and more.
Order – dominos
Company Info – href="" rel="nofollow" domino
Media Assets – href="" rel="nofollow" domino
Please visit our Investor Relations website at dominos to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.
SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.
MENAFN28122023003732001241ID1107666700
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.