Data-Tech Strengthens Market Presence With Acquisition Of Network Integrity Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pictured left to right: Chris Lietz, Owner & CEO of Data-Tech, shaking hands with Carl Brown, Owner & CEO of Network Integrity Support.

Pictured left to right: Joel Brown, Sam Matin, Chris Lietz, and Carl Brown.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Data-Tech, a reputable Tampa Managed Service Provider (MSP) since 1996, is delighted to declare its recent acquisition of Network Integrity Support, another esteemed MSP situated in Brooksville, Florida. Boasting over 30 years of IT services and a robust client base, particularly renowned within the legal and manufacturing sectors, the integration of Network Integrity Support into Data-Tech marks a significant milestone, promising an exhilarating phase of amplified growth and expanded operational capacities."We are immensely pleased to welcome Network Integrity Support into the Data-Tech fold," expressed Sam Matin, COO of Data-Tech. "Their longstanding commitment to excellence and their esteemed clientele in the legal and manufacturing sectors perfectly align with our growth strategy. We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to broaden our reach and deliver enhanced services to clients in these industries.”Network Integrity Support has built a sterling reputation for delivering top-tier managed IT services , specializing in network security, cloud solutions , and comprehensive IT support to businesses in the Brooksville area. By combining their strengths with Data-Tech's robust capabilities, clients of both organizations can expect an even broader range of innovative solutions and unparalleled support.Furthermore, this strategic move allows Data-Tech to extend its reach beyond Brooksville, facilitating expansion into Ocala and surrounding areas. The acquisition serves as a pivotal step in Data-Tech's vision to become a leading provider of comprehensive IT solutions across Florida."Joining forces with Network Integrity Support allows us to seamlessly integrate their expertise and diverse client base into our ecosystem," Matin continued. "We're excited about the synergies this partnership brings and the expanded opportunities it offers to serve our clients with unmatched technological innovation and support."The addition of Network Integrity Support signifies yet another significant step in Data-Tech's strategic expansion journey, building upon the prosperous acquisition of KesselTech Inc. around this time last year. This continued growth trajectory demonstrates Data-Tech's commitment to fostering excellence in the technology sector and meeting the evolving needs of businesses across various industries.Data-Tech's steadfast dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer-focused solutions remains resolute. The incorporation of Network Integrity Support guarantees seamless client transitions, along with an expanded range of services and a heightened level of support.

Mackenzie Baron

Data-Tech

+1 813-872-8011

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube