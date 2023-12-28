Kick-Off 2024 With The Worldwide Film Premiere Of #Shebelongs: The Movie On January 4 In Salt Lake City, Utah

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joseph SimSALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Refugee Soccer, the social impact company bridging refugee and non-refugee communities around the world through soccer (football), is excited to announce the worldwide premiere of its feature-length documentary film: #SheBelongs: The Movie, in just one week.Witness the Journey of Belonging for 22 young soccer players from Utah, creating a team of 11 refugees & 11 non-refugees, as they take their message of racial and gender equality and inclusion to the 2023 Women's World Cup in New Zealand. Be a part of their 16-day trip interacting with world leaders, forming strong friendships with girls just like them on three continents, and making inspiring life-long bonds built around soccer and belonging.The premiere will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2024 from 7:00-9:00PM (MST) at the historic Grand Theatre on the South City Campus of Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City, UT, USA.Adam Miles, founder of Refugee Soccer and the creator of #SheBelongs, said: "We as a society simply can and should be doing much, much better for young women everywhere by providing more inclusion, equal opportunities, and relentless kindness. This film beautifully illustrates our first major effort to do just that. I am humbled and deeply honored to be an advocate for these incredibly talented and highly motivated girls to celebrate their potential and to open what doors I can to help them achieve their biggest dreams. Our world is better off with them thriving in it."This worldwide premiere is more than just the culmination of a whirlwind 12 months of effort from concept to execution of the first phase of the #SheBelongs movement. The Premiere will kick-off multiple screenings around the world, while also setting the stage for an announcement of the exciting next phase of #SheBelongs. Proceeds from ticket sales will help fund the growing ongoing operations of the initiative.In an effort to provide all who wish to see the film the chance to do so Refugee Soccer has created the Save-A-Seat initiative where donors can buy tickets for refugees in the community who can't otherwise attend the film. More information can be found here:For this film Refugee Soccer partnered with award-winning Filmmaker and Founder of JoJo Film Joseph Sim, who shot over 100 hours of footage over the past nine months. Joseph explained, "In the world of filmmaking, only once in your life do you get to witness a story as beautiful as this one. I consider myself extremely lucky to be able to tell it."The public is encouraged to get tickets for this one-time, special event sharing this story with the 22 players, and support team. who made it happen. Prominent members of the government, philanthropic, and soccer communities will also be in attendance.Tickets are available for sale here:EVENT SCHEDULE | January 4, 2024Doors and Red Carpet open at 6:30PMIntroduction at 7:00Film starts at 7:10Talkback with the team starts at 8:30Event concludes around 9:00PMVENUE ADDRESSThe Grand Theatre1575 S State StreetSalt Lake City, Utah 84115About #SheBelongs#SheBelongs is a global movement creating unique and lasting connections between refugee and non-refugee girls around the world through the beautiful and bonding game of soccer.#SheBelongs Soccer is a long-term program of bonding events and competitions to engage communities of refugee and non-refugee girls through soccer in the USA and around the world. The primary goal of #SheBelongs is to shine a light of fresh perspective and hope on the struggles of refugee girls and their non-refugee counterparts and to facilitate and celebrate their journey to success however they define it, and wherever they resettle.EVERY GIRL | EVERY OPPORTUNITY | EVERYWHEREAbout Refugee SoccerRefugee Soccer was formally established in 2016 as a dedicated program under the 501(c)(3) entity known as Bridges To America, Inc. based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bridges To America was started in 2005 originally to reunite African families separated by war, famine, and poverty. Soccer became a key part of Bridges' efforts around 2013 as Founder and Executive Director, Adam Miles, started to involve his four children in the effort. His then 13-year-old daughter, Kylie, a goalkeeper, played a fundamental role in raising funds to deliver 100 soccer balls to kids living in rural villages in Ghana, West Africa through the Bridges' program known as Save-A-Thon For Africa. This effort was the genesis of Refugee Soccer.Today, the mission of Refugee Soccer is to connect refugee and established communities through soccer around the world. Refugee Soccer was formed to create and support solutions that combat the tremendous losses of productivity, progress, and hope that result from the massive displacement occurring in the world at historically high levels. Soccer is our secret weapon.

