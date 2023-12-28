Brighten Haiti And Rotary Clubs Collaborate On Solar Project At Historic 180 Year Old Lycée Philippe-Guerrier School

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Brighten Haiti Solar Training Center gets solar energy on its new training facility, to provide electricity and serve as a live training lab.

Brighten Haiti awarded PV Magazine Award for its Solar4Schools program in Haiti.

The Brighten Haiti Solar Apprentices learn skills as they bring Solar4Schools.

Rotary Clubs and Brighten Haiti empower Lycée Philippe-Guerrier with solar power, bringing modern electricity and computer labs for the first time.

- Kevin Keene - Founder, Brighten HaitiSANTA ROSA, CA, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark collaboration, Lycée Philippe-Guerrier, one of Haiti's most storied educational institutions, is set to receive a significant upgrade to its infrastructure. The Santa Rosa Sunrise Rotary Club , West Seattle Rotary Club, and the Cap-Haitien Rotary Club have joined forces with Brighten Haiti to install a cutting-edge solar energy system at the school.This solar project, executed by Brighten Haiti and its skilled Solar Apprentices, is a game-changer for the 180-year-old Lycée Philippe-Guerrier. It signifies the first time in its long history that the school will have stable electricity and computer labs, crucial for modern education.This initiative underscores the commitment of the involved Rotary clubs and Brighten Haiti to foster sustainable development and improve educational infrastructure in Haiti. The solar installation not only promises a brighter, more efficient learning environment for the students but also serves as a shining example of the positive impact of international cooperation and renewable energy in transforming communities.Join us in celebrating this exceptional milestone, a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in making a significant difference in the lives of young learners.For more information, please contact Kevin Keene Founder, Brighten Haiti ... 503.332.9029.About Lycée Philippe-Guerrier:Founded in 1844, Lycée Philippe-Guerrier is one of Haiti's oldest and most prestigious academic institutions, with a legacy of educational excellence.About the Partners:Brighten Haiti, the Santa Rosa Sunrise Rotary Club, West Seattle Rotary Club, and the Cap-Haitien Rotary Club are committed to promoting sustainable solutions and education in Haiti as part of their ongoing humanitarian efforts.

