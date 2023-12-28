Adcx India, A 3 Day Event For Audio Developers In Bangalore On January 5-7, 2024 - Both In-Person And Online

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ADCx India & Music Hack Day India, Jan 5-7th, Bengaluru

ADCx India & Music Hack Day India, Jan 5-7th, Bengaluru

Watch ADCx India Presentations Live Online on the @audiodevcon YouTube Channel Jan 7th. Limited In-Person Tickets Available at

INDIA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ADCx India , a 3 day event for audio developers in Bangalore on January 5-7, 2024 - Both In-Person and OnlineWatch ADCx India Presentations Online on the @audiodevcon YouTube Channel. Limited In-Person Tickets Available at .San Francisco, California, December 26, 2023 - The organizers of the annual Audio Developer Conference (audio) are pleased to announce ADCx India, a three day meet-up for audio developers combining Music Hack Day India and a one-day Audio Developer Conference pop-up. Music Hack Day India is an in-person event taking place on January 5th & 6th, 2024 at Bangalore International Centre in Bengaluru, followed by ADCx - a hybrid in-person and online event taking place on January 7th, 2024 at the same venue.Music Hack Day India is a community-driven in-person event for programmers, artists, makers, academics, and innovators to come together to ideate, develop, and demo their vision of music technology's future. ADCx is a one-day hybrid in-person and online audio developer conference pop-up. ADCx will include a full day of audio developer talks, a panel, and networking events. All ADCx talks will be given in-person and will be streamed to online attendees via the @audiodevcon YouTube channel (youtube/@audiodevcon).The ADCx India hybrid event promises an extensive program of 12 talks and a panel exclusively dedicated to audio development technologies, encompassing music applications, gaming, audio processing, and embedded systems. Attendees, whether attending in-person or virtually, will have the opportunity to acquire new skills and engage with industry leaders.The conference will delve into various key topics, such as:Virtual Studio Production Tools with AI-driven Personalized Spatial Audio by Dr. Kaushik Sunder & Krishnan SubramanianThe Indian roots of Generative music by George PanickerModular Audio Synthesis on FPGAs by Aman JagwaniProcedural Sound Design Applications - From Embedded to Games by Aaron Myles PereiraA panel exploring the audio technology ecosystem in India moderated by Prashant MishraThe programmed talks were carefully selected from the ADCx India Call for Papers. For a complete schedule of talks and panels, please visit the ADCx India schedule at .Bobby Lombardi, Chair of ADC, stresses, "The success of these ADCx pop-up events is only made possible by the generous support of our sponsors and the audio developer community. I want to express my immense gratitude to the Chair of ADCx India, Prashant Mishra, and the ADCx India team for curating such an inspirational event for the developer community." Dr. Kaushik Sunder, Director of Engineering, shares that“Embody is thrilled to be the sponsor of ADCx India, showcasing our cutting-edge audio spatialization tools and workflows. We look forward to engaging with the brilliant assembly of developers, educating and sharing our passion for transforming the spatial audio landscape.”Online viewing of the ADCx presentations on January 7th, 2024 will be free and made available via the @audiodevcon YouTube channel. In-person attendees will require a Music Hack Day India (January 5th & 6th, 2024) or ADCx India (January 7th 2024) ticket to attend. Register at .View recorded talks from previous ADC and ADCx conferences on our YouTube channel:@audiodevconFor media inquiries and press passes, kindly reach out to Chandra Lynn at 3 Ring Circus via email at chandra@3ringcircus.About Audio Developer ConferenceThe Audio Developer Conference (ADC) is a not-for-profit event that serves as an educational and resource hub for audio developers worldwide. It is an annual gathering dedicated to celebrating the diverse spectrum of audio development technologies, spanning music applications, game audio, audio processing, and embedded systems. ADC's core mission is to empower attendees to develop new skills and foster a network that bolsters their career advancement. It also serves as a bridge between academic research and industry collaboration. Discover more at .

Chandra Lynn

3 Ring Circus

+1 650-464-5708

chandra@3ringcircus

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other