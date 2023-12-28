Marigold Academy Welcomes New Franchisee In Montgomery County, PA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Maharshi Patel, Marigold Academy FranchiseeBLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Marigold Academy, a trusted leader in early childhood education, is delighted to have Urvi and Maharshi Patel join their growing network of passionate franchise partners.The Patels will open a new Marigold Academy school in Conshohocken, PA. This new center will bring 25 new promising career opportunities to passionate educators while providing over 100 local families access to Marigold Academy's balanced and enriching early childhood education program.“Education forms the bedrock of any society, and there's no better way to commence than with children. In our view, high-quality early childhood education marks a significant starting point in shaping a promising future for children in all communities.” said Urvi Desai. Maharshi Patel added“The gratification of positively impacting families and communities through high quality childcare services is immeasurable, and we are really excited to start our journey into early childcare industry.”Marigold Academy is an early childhood education franchise for children 6 weeks to 6 years old. At Marigold Academy, children learn actively through purposeful play and engaging teacher-led discovery in literacy, STEM, arts, and social-emotional skill building. Low student-teacher ratio enables personalized attention and nurturing development at each child's pace. Through playful lessons reinforced by compassionate educators, Marigold lays the most solid, enriching foundations for kindergarten preparedness and lifelong academic achievement."We are delighted to have Urvi and Maharshi join Marigold Academy," said Jay Shah, Co-Founder and CEO. "They deeply understand the dedication and care required to nurture each child's development. Urvi and Maharshi's wealth of experience and commitment to compassionate education align perfectly with Marigold's student-centered approach.”"At Marigold Academy, each child's health, wellbeing, enrichment, and kindergarten preparedness guides everything we do," said Kruti Shah, Co-Founder and President. "Our parents entrust us with their most precious gifts - their children. We earn that trust daily through our dedicated and passionate teachers who treat each child as their own. Our schools become a home away from home where children feel loved while having fun learning through play and exploration. Now, by partnering with devoted owners like Urvi and Maharshi, we can nurture even more children in a way we feel truly proud of. We warmly welcome them to the Marigold family.”Marigold Academy franchises their proven nurturing approach so new owners-operators can build personal legacies positively impacting their communities for generations. Guiding franchisees every step of the way, Marigold Academy's support includes site selection analysis, design and construction support, targeted marketing strategies, extensive hiring and operations training, and ongoing mentoring to deliver exceptional enrichment programs in local communities.

