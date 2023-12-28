Wellington Investment & Trust Partners With Affiliates And Investors To Launch New Website To Assist More Homeowners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Helping Homeowners is Our Mission and We Believe Everyone, Regardless of Capital or Experience, Should Have Access to This Market."

- John HeywoodIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On January 8, 2024 Wellington Investment & Trust plans to launch a new public website in order to help more homeowners with distressed property, while increasing profit for investors and creating opportunity with a new affiliate partner program.Brandy Conti, with her extensive knowledge and expertise in the real estate market, warns against blindly believing everything about its stability in 2024. Conti explains, "The thing is mortgage interest rates are not high. Mortgage interest has sat around 6.5% to 7% for the last 30 years. The real problem is overvalued property. It's not only becoming out of reach for the next generations, it's being falsely inflated by real estate investors buying and converting property into rentals which leaves less inventory and higher prices. Add to that the higher cost of living and stagnant wages, and a recession or depression will wipe out a family's assets in just months. There needs to be a market correction across the board or real estate and many other types of investments will burst. Entry level homes are now 300k. That's outrageous! Most big real estate groups speculate a huge market adjustment coming. When is the adjustment coming? That is the million dollar question. In 2003 home values skyrocketed and people predicted the great bubble burst which didn't come until 2007-2008. Investors cashed in. Homeowners lost".Having been in the business of helping homeowners since 2004, Conti understands the challenges faced by individuals struggling with underwater mortgages. Wellington Investment & Trust has been operating several satellite offices, but the increasing demand for assistance has made it impossible to cater to all potential clients. In response, Conti has decided to take the company in a new direction by partnering with affiliates to expand their reach and help more homeowners. Conti believes that, by default, the move will also benefit Wellington's investors.The website, in its early stages, will primarily serve to assist homeowners with distressed property and keep track of referrals for passive commissions. Additionally, it will provide a platform for investors to earn passive interest. Over the course of the first year after the official launch, Wellington plans to enhance the website with features to further assist affiliates and to launch an app on both the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.To keep clients and partners informed about the latest updates and newsletters, a free subscription page has been set up ahead of the official website launch. Interested individuals can visit Wellington's Free Subscription Page to subscribe and stay connected with Wellington Investment & Trust.Brandy Conti is confident that this new initiative will make a significant impact on the lives of homeowners struggling with distressed properties. By leveraging the power of partnerships and technology, Wellington Investment & Trust aims to provide comprehensive support and generate passive income opportunities for investors, and affiliate partners.About Wellington Investment & Trust:Wellington Investment & Trust is a leading real estate company founded in 2004. With a mission to assist homeowners facing distressed property situations, the company has been providing valuable support and solutions for over a decade. By partnering with affiliates and leveraging technology, Wellington Investment & Trust aims to expand its reach and help more homeowners while rewarding them for their referrals.

