Rising Demand For Safety Across Various Industries Is Driving The Global Smart PPE Market, States TNR

Global Smart PPE Market to Witness CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2031; Anticipated to Reach US$ 11.7 Bn by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Smart personal protective equipment (PPE) is smart wearable equipment that links to the internet or other devices, such as Bluetooth, to send real-time safety information to workers in the field as well as supervisors remotely. These wearables are capable of tracking movement, sending voice messages, monitoring body temperature, issuing alarms, and recording audio and/or video. They are frequently coupled with a cloud-based analytics platform, and they may also be paired with a smartphone app.Smart PPE represents a transformative shift in safety protocols, leveraging advancements in sensors, connectivity, and data analytics to provide real-time monitoring, hazard detection, and communication capabilities. The COVID-19 pandemic underlined the significance of worldwide coordination in guaranteeing the availability of smart PPE when and where it is most required in today's linked world. Governments, companies, and organisations are collaborating to build more resilient supply chains, ensuring that smart personal protective equipment (PPE) is easily accessible during emergencies. Finally, the future of smart personal protective equipment (PPE) is distinguished by exciting breakthroughs and technologies that are redefining safety in a variety of industries. Smart PPE helmets are gaining huge popularity due to the combination of technological advancements, increasing awareness of workplace safety, regulatory requirements. Smart helmets are a huge step forward in personal protection equipment in a society that is always pushing the frontiers of technology and communication. The pandemic increased the demand for smart helmets with features like contactless temperature monitoring and social distancing alerts, especially in healthcare, public safety, and other frontline sectors which led to the overall growth of the global smart PPE market.Smart PPE has already taken hold in areas such as mining, oil and gas, manufacturing, and transportation. In the mining business, for example, smart PPE devices that track miners' positions are becoming popular. In addition, tiredness trackers identify micro-sleeps like drifting off before sleepy driving puts drivers at danger. On the other hand, healthcare industry is anticipated to the fastest growing segment in the smart PEE market during the forecast years.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the smart PEE market. Countries in Asia-Pacific, such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations, are undergoing rapid industrialization across various sectors including manufacturing, construction, mining, and healthcare. This industrial expansion has created a higher demand for advanced safety equipment, including smart PPE, to ensure worker well-being and comply with safety standards.Global Smart PPE MarketoANSELL LTDoGaurdhatoHexoskinoHoneywell International IncoKINETICoMackwell HealthoProGloveouvex groupoVuzixoOther Industry ParticipantsIn August 2021, Kenzen's smart PPE system can now measure individuals' heat susceptibility and sweat rate, which are important indications in the identification and prevention of heat-related stress, injury, and mortality risk in hot conditions.In 2022, GuardHat, a helmet maker, has been collaborating with IBM to combine hardware and software to build an integrated monitoring system in a range of smart helmets. These helmets, which have their origins in the mining sector, can detect biometric indicators as well as environmental parameters such as ambient gas levels in the air.Global Smart PPE Market:By Product TypeoSmart HelmetoSmart GlassesoSmart GlovesoSmart ClothingoSmart RespiratoroSmart FootwearoSmart EarmuffsoOthersBy Distribution ChanneloOnlineoOfflineBy End UsersoHealthcareoOil and GasoManufacturingoTransportationoMiningoForestryoChemicaloEnergy and UtilitiesoOthersBy RegionoNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)oEurope (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)oAsia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)oMiddle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)oLatin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

