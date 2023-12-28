Big Bad Wolf Sharjah Promises Exciting Offers With Books Starting From AED1!

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Big Bad Wolf Sharjah Unveils New Titles Everyday!

With discounts of up to 85% and slashed prices, book enthusiasts can now equate their shopping experience with unbeatable savings!

Every day, Big Bad Wolf Sharjah is adding new books, allowing readers to immerse themselves in a fresh tale.

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Big Bad Wolf Books has taken Sharjah by storm, offering readers an influx of new books at jaw-dropping prices. From December 19, 2023, till January 7, 2024, open daily from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., the Sharjah Expo Centre has transformed into a haven for book lovers, guaranteeing an unrivaled shopping experience for all.

What distinguishes this sale? The astonishing starting price for books is just AED 1. With discounts of up to 85% and slashed prices, book enthusiasts can now equate their shopping experience with unbeatable savings! Every day, Big Bad Wolf Sharjah is adding new books to its shelves, allowing readers to immerse themselves in a fresh tale. It is an invitation to journey into undiscovered literary territory, from touching stories to exhilarating adventures, guaranteeing there's always something new and fascinating to uncover. Armed with a plethora of children's books and the largest collection of Arabic books at the Sale to date, Big Bad Wolf Sharjah is sure to not disappoint.

The sale offers something for everyone, whether you're into intriguing mysteries, endearing novels, or insightful non-fiction books. Big Bad Wolf Sharjah is a wonderful opportunity to fill your shelves with fresh and interesting reads before the New Year commences.

Join in the fun at Big Bad Wolf Sharjah before it concludes on January 7, 2024. For those eager to be part of this literary extravaganza, mark your calendars and join in the excitement. Embark on a literary journey into 2024 by curating your reading list with a shopping experience like no other at Big Bad Wolf Sharjah. Visitors merely need to scan and sign up via a QR code at the gate to avail of incredible bargains.

About Big Bad Wolf Books: The Big Bad Wolf Books was launched in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2009, as the brainchild of BookXcess' founders, Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng. In the founders' words, the primary mission is to cultivate reading habits, increase English literacy worldwide, and build a new generation of readers by making books more affordable and accessible to EVERYONE.

Known as the World's Biggest Book Sale, the Sale is a global reading advocacy initiative that aims to Change the World One Book at a Time, by encouraging people of all ages to discover the joys of reading, inspiring them to pursue their dreams, and, importantly, empower them with the knowledge to realize them. We believe that the more knowledge that one gains, the better equipped a person is to meet the exacting demands of today's competitive world. Since its inception, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has evolved tremendously, going global and touring 37 cities in 15 countries, such as Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, including Malaysia.