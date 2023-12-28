Unparalleled Hospitality For Umrah And Hajj Guests, And Business Travellers At Wirgan Makkah Al Azizieh And Makkah Al Noor

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia– Step into an exclusive sanctuary of hospitality and spiritual enrichment at Wirgan Makkah Al Azizieh and Wirgan Makkah Al Noor hotels in the holy city of Makkah.

The two hotels represent distinctive getaways for Umrah and Hajj guests, and business travellers combining luxury and tranquility, and providing an unparalleled hospitality experience with unforgettable memories for visitors.

Strategically nestled in the heart of the Al Azizieh district, Wirgan Makkah Al Azizieh is a distinguished 4-star hotel which aspires to cultivate relationships built on effective communication and a profound sense of belonging. Every facet of the guests' journeys is of utmost concern featuring 381 meticulously furnished rooms and suites, flawlessly blending comfort and sophistication and catering to the discerning needs of business travellers and pilgrims.

Wirgan Makkah Al Noor redefines comfort with stylish and comfortable accommodations for Umrah and Hajj guests, as well as business travellers. It features 1386 furnished rooms and suites with superior rooms that are designed with relaxing areas, comfortable workspaces and exquisitely designed bathrooms. Located on Al Hajj road, Wirgan Makkah Al Noor features modern amenities with amazing views of Jabal Al Noor and the surrounding mountains.

Wirgan Makkah Al Azizieh and Wirgan Makkah Al Noor are managed by Wirgan for Hotels Services which aims to deliver an authentic and elegant hospitality experience with unwavering commitment to excellence, serenity, and aspire to offer the epitome of comfort and charm across all stages of the guest journey.